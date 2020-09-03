Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Orange County Coastal
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until SUN 6:00 PM PDT, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire

Some LA COVID-19 testing centers to close during Labor Day weekend heat wave

Published 
Coronavirus in SoCal
City News Service
article

People use a mouth swab to collect their own sample at a walk-up coronavirus testing location in Los Angeles, California, August 10, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Some Los Angeles COVID-19 testing sites will be closed over the weekend due to a forecast of extreme heat and the Labor Day holiday.

The city's sites will be closed Saturday and Monday, and it doesn't operate sites on Sundays, but mobile testing units will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Liberty Park and the L.A. Downtown Medical Center.

The county released an altered schedule for its COVID-19 testing sites, with some closed on Monday but they will all be open Saturday, a county spokesperson said.

RELATED: Statewide Flex Alert issued on Labor Day weekend, some areas in SoCal expect triple-digit temps

The sites that will be closed are:

-- Bellflower City Hall;

-- East Los Angeles College;

-- The Forum;

-- MLK Medical Campus; and

-- Montebello Civic Center.

County testing sites that will be open on Monday are:

-- Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach;

-- College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita;

-- Rancho Los Amigos South Campus, 12840 Dahlia Ave., Downey;

-- Palmdale Hammack Center, 815 E. Avenue Q6, Palmdale;

-- 14665 Roscoe Blvd. Panorama City;

-- Pomona Fairplex, Gate 17, 1101 W. McKinley Ave.;

-- San Gabriel Valley Airport, 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte; and

-- South Gate Park, 9615 Pinehurst Ave., South Gate.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The county said residents should first seek testing from their health care provider if they are symptomatic or have a known positive exposure. Those
without a regular provider can call the 211 information line for assistance.

Appointments are required at testing sites. County residents who would like to make an appointment or check for availability at testing sites, including select CVS, Rite-Aid and other community-based testing sites, can go to covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ or call 211 for more information.

The county said it continues to see transmission of COVID-19, and all residents are urged to celebrate the Labor Day holiday safely by practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings in public, frequently washing hands
and adhering to public health guidance.

More information and resources are available at covid19.lacounty.gov.