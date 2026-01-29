OC woman extradited from Mexico for boyfriend's decapitation murder

article

The Brief Alyssa Marie Lira, 23 was arrested in Mexico for the alleged murder and decapitation of her 55-year-old boyfriend, Enrique Gonzalez-Carbajal. Police discovered the victim's remains during a welfare check on August 25; Lira was extradited last week after months on the run. Officials have not yet disclosed a motive for the killing or specific details regarding the murder weapon used in the attack.



Authorities have charged an Anaheim woman with murder after she allegedly decapitated her boyfriend and fled across the border into Mexico, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced.

What we know:

Alyssa Marie Lira is accused of killing Enrique Gonzalez-Carbajal of Santa Ana, who had been her boyfriend for about two months, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

On August 25, Anaheim police officers conducting a welfare check at a residence in the 1300 block of East La Palma Avenue discovered the decapitated body of Gonzalez-Carbajal.

Lira allegedly fled to Mexico immediately following the incident.

She was located and arrested last Thursday through a collaborative effort between Anaheim Homicide detectives, the Orange County District Attorney’s Organized Crime Unit, the FBI, and Mexican authorities.

She was handed over to U.S. investigators the following day and is currently being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.

What they're saying:

The Orange County District Attorney's Office released a stern statement following Lira's return to the U.S.

"Nothing — not time, not distance, nor foreign borders — will thwart our pursuit of justice, and Orange County law enforcement will continue to go to the very ends of the earth to carry out our mission and hold criminals accountable for the heinous acts they commit," OCDA Todd Spitzer said.

The office further praised the inter-agency cooperation.

"This investigation and prosecution are a testament to the tenacity and the dedication of the Anaheim Police Department, of the Orange County District Attorney's Office and of our federal and international partners to identify a cold-blooded killer, track her down in a foreign country and bring her back to the United States to face the full weight of the law."

Timeline:

June/July 2025: Lira and Gonzalez-Carbajal begin a dating relationship.

August 25, 2025: Police discover Gonzalez-Carbajal's body; Lira flees to Mexico.

January 22, 2026: Lira is taken into custody by Mexican authorities.

January 23, 2026: Lira is handed over to U.S. investigators.

January 26, 2026: Lira is officially charged with murder.

February 13, 2026: Lira is scheduled for arraignment in Orange County.

What's next:

Lira is facing one count of murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. She is due to be arraigned on February 13.

If convicted on all counts, Lira faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison.