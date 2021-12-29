SoCal woman attacked, killed by four family dogs

A woman was killed when her four dogs attacked her in the backyard of her home in the unincorporated East Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley, authorities said Wednesday.

The attack occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday on Elizondo Street, according to Sgt. V. Munshi of the Industry Sheriff's Station.

The woman, whom the coroner said was in her 20s, was in the yard with her child, Munshi said. Both were bitten and taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The boy was treated for minor injuries.

Los Angeles County Department of Animal Control officers took custody of the dogs, he said. He did not know the dogs' breeds.

