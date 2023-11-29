SoCal weather: Below average temps, chance of rain enter forecast

If you're over the warmer temperatures and reaching for that sweater and pair of cozy socks, we've got some good news for you!

Cooler and below-average temperatures are expected across Southern California over the next few days, with a slight chance of rain in the early part of the weekend.

Currently, those storm systems are located across parts of the North Pacific and will stay to the north, but chances of us catching the tail-end of this system are likely, according to the latest models.

But when that does happen, not much precipitation is expected, according to forecasters. There will be a chance for some light, scattered, isolated showers depending on where you are located.

Winds are expected to kick up to 35 mph with higher gusts inland in the mountains and desert. Stronger than normal gusts are possible across the western portion of the South Coast, the I-5 corridor, and the western half of the Antelope Valley, according to the NWS.

The cooler temperatures will be relatively short-lived, however, as ridging and offshore flow will combine to bring four days of warming to the area in the early part of next week.

Maximum temperatures will begin to rise to normal levels on Sunday, then exceed normals on Monday, according to the forecast. By Tuesday, most of the coasts and valleys will see max temperatures in the mid-70s to low-80s.

For the latest weather updates, tap or click here.

