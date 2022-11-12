SoCal ski resorts open early thanks to recent storm

article

The recent winter storm that hit parts of Southern California this week brought tons of fresh snow to the mountains.

The storm left more than a foot of snow at Big Bear Mountain, allowing the popular ski resort to open early this year. Big Bear Mountain Resort opened the for the ’22-23 winter season on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Several people hit the slopes Saturday; four lifts are spinning with access to eight trials, park officials said. Both Snow Summit and Bear Mountain Base areas are open.

Mammoth Mountain also opened this weekend. They received over 60" of fresh snow, making it the snowiest November of the last 10 years.

Snow Valley Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino Mountains plans to open Wednesday, November 23rd if weather permits.