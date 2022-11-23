SoCal shoppers brave long lines at Honey Baked Ham stores

On Thanksgiving Eve, shoppers across Los Angeles County scrambled to get traditional staples in time for the holiday.

For many, the ultimate centerpiece for Thanksgiving is the protein and for some, buying a pre-made ham or turkey is the better and more convenient option – even if it means temporarily practicing more patience.

On Wednesday afternoon, SkyFOX flew over Honey Baked Ham at its Glendale and West Covina locations. At both stores, patrons snaked around the building as they waited for hours in line to get the food needed to feast with loved ones.

The Honey Baked Ham website lists its ham at a starting price of $81.95 and $61.95 for a mini ham. An oven-roasted turkey costs $71.95 and for a whole turkey feast, one can expect to pay $138.95 before taxes.

According to the American Farm Bureau Association’s (AFBF) 37th annual survey, the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 will cost $64.05, or just less than $6.50 per person. This is a $10.74 — or 20% increase — from last year’s average of $53.31.

RELATED: Thanksgiving dinner 2022: Breaking down the cost of some of the most popular holiday dishes

In 2022, one in four Americans said they plan to skip Thanksgiving altogether to save money in a year that’s been challenging for singles and families as they navigate inflation.

FOX TV's Digital Team contributed to this report.