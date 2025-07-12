SoCal grocery store workers approve new contract

The Brief Union workers at Southern California Albertsons, Pavillions, Ralphs and Vons stores voted to approve their new three-year contract. The contract includes higher pay, better pensions, healthcare and staffing and more. The contract will go into effect immediately.



More than 40,000 grocery workers at Southern California Albertsons, Pavillions, Ralphs and Vons stores voted to approve a new three-year contract on Friday night, the union announced.

What we know:

The United Food and Commercial Workers union announced the vote on Friday night. The roughly 45,000 workers come from stores from San Luis Obispo to the U.S. - Mexico border.

The new agreement includes higher pay, a new pension plan, better healthcare benefits, and improved staffing, according to the union.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Albertsons called the new contract "fair and equitable."

"We are pleased to have reached a fair and equitable agreement with the UFCW," Courtney Carranza, director of communications and public affairs of the Southern California Division of Albertsons, said in an email to City News Service. Albertsons is also the parent company of Pavilions and Vons. "We appreciate the union's partnership in reaching a contract that will benefit our associates and allow us to continue to serve our customers in Southern California."

UFCW locals released a statement crediting the new agreement to "a record turnout of grocery workers, customers and community members, all fighting for the same thing — better stores, better lives, better communities."

The backstory:

The union's previous contract expired March 2.

Union members voted to authorize a strike back on June 11. Workers at stores across the region held several demonstrations, demanding a new contract, including higher wages.

What's next:

The new contract will go into effect immediately.