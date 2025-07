SoCal grocery workers reach tentative deal with Kroger, Albertsons

The Brief More than 45,000 workers for Ralphs, Albertsons, Pavilions and Vons reached a tentative contract agreement with the grocer. The new agreement includes high wages, additional money for pension contributions, health and welfare improvements, and staffing. In mid-June, union workers had authorized a strike if a deal could not be reached.



The union representing more than 45,000 grocery workers across Southern California has reached a tentative agreement with Kroger and Albertsons.

What we know:

The new contract agreement includes higher wages, additional money for pension contributions, additional health and welfare improvements, staffing and more.

"This victory wouldn't have been possible without the power of our collective action," according to a statement from the United Food and Commercial Workers' union negotiating committee. "We stood strong against the companies' disrespect and made it clear that we were ready to fight for the contract we deserve. Today proves that when workers stand together, we win. We look forward to sharing and discussing the details of this agreement with our co-workers before we make our voices heard during the voting process."

The union workers had previously authorized a strike if a deal could not be reached.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Kroger -- the parent company of Ralphs -- or Albertsons, which also owns Pavilions and Vons.

It was unclear when union members would hold a ratification vote. Union officials said details of the tentative agreement would be shared with union members during upcoming meetings.

The union's previous contract expired March 2. The union announced on June 11 that its members had voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. Although a walkout had not been called by the union, workers held a series of "practice strike" demonstrations over the past few weeks.