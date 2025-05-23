SoCal Edison to pay $82.5 million for 2020 Bobcat Fire damages

The Brief Southern California Edison will pay $82.5 million to the U.S. for damages from the 2020 Bobcat Fire. This is the largest-ever wildfire settlement by the U.S. in California's Central District. The funds will go towards restoring the Angeles National Forest, which lost 100,000 acres in the blaze.



Southern California Edison (SCE) has reached an $82.5 million settlement with the U.S. to resolve claims related to the 2020 Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest.

This marks the largest-ever wildfire cost recovery settlement by the United States in the Central District of California.

What we know:

SCE has agreed to pay the United States $82.5 million to settle claims on behalf of the U.S. Forest Service.

This settlement is intended to recover costs and damages associated with the 2020 Bobcat Fire, which burned more than 114,000 acres, with nearly 100,000 acres within the Angeles National Forest.

The United States filed a lawsuit in September 2023, alleging that the fire ignited due to trees not being properly maintained by SCE and its tree maintenance contractor, leading to contact with power lines.

SCE has agreed to pay the settlement within 60 days of the May 14 effective date of the agreement, without admitting wrongdoing or fault.

Why you should care:

This record settlement provides significant compensation to taxpayers for the substantial costs of fighting the Bobcat Fire and for the widespread damage inflicted on public lands.

The fire caused years of closure for over 100 miles of trails and numerous campgrounds in the Angeles National Forest.

It also had a detrimental impact on habitats and wildlife, including the federally endangered mountain yellow-legged frog, federally threatened fish and birds, and irreplaceable cultural and heritage resources.

The settlement funds will be crucial for rehabilitating burned areas, restoring wildlife habitats, and strengthening the forests' resilience to future wildfires.

What they're saying:

United States Attorney Bill Essayli stated, "This record settlement against Southern California Edison provides meaningful compensation to taxpayers for the extensive costs of fighting the Bobcat Fire and for the widespread damage to public lands. My office will continue to aggressively pursue recovery for suppression costs and environmental damages from any entity that causes harm to the public’s forests and other precious national resources."

Acting U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Regional Forester Jason Kuiken commented, "These settlements are essential in restoring our landscapes after wildfires."

Deputy Forest Supervisor Tony Martinez of the Angeles National Forest added, "We are grateful to receive these settlement funds, which mark an important step toward recovery and restoration. These resources will help us rehabilitate burned areas, restore wildlife habitats, and strengthen our forests’ resilience to future wildfires."

The backstory:

The United States alleged that the Bobcat Fire began when inadequately maintained trees, under the responsibility of SCE and its tree maintenance contractor, made contact with power lines, sparking the blaze.

The fire caused extensive damage to the Angeles National Forest, impacting recreational access, ecological health, and culturally significant sites.

The U.S. Forest Service investigated this matter, leading to the lawsuit filed in September 2023.

What's next:

The $82.5 million settlement is expected to be paid by Southern California Edison within 60 days of the May 14 effective date of the agreement.

The funds will then be utilized by the Angeles National Forest for rehabilitation efforts, habitat restoration, and initiatives aimed at strengthening forest resilience against future wildfires.