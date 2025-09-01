Southern California beach-goers face heat and hazardous weather conditions

The Brief Beach-goers on Labor Day faced a heat wave and hazardous water conditions. A heat advisory is in effect for much of LA and Orange counties.



A heat wave and hazardous water conditions have some beach-goers on high alert.

The first Monday of September is typically a day when people flock to the beach to beat the heat. But this Labor Day was not as cool along the coast.

What they're saying:

"I’ve surfed down here all my life and this time of year, it swells up," said Huntington Beach resident, Tom Conner.

"You got to stay hydrated throughout the day," said Damian T. who was visiting Huntington Beach from Las Vegas. "You don’t even notice it sometimes. It can just hit you out of nowhere."

Weather conditions

A heat advisory is in effect for much of Los Angeles and Orange counties. But in Huntington Beach, some found the water to be the bigger threat.

"The waves are definitely overpowered. They’re overpowered out there," said Damian T.

The National Weather Service warned of hazardous rip currents and elevated surf conditions.

On Monday, surfers visiting Huntington Beach from out of the country decided to play it safe.

"The weather in the beginning of the morning was pretty nice. Right now it’s kind of rough so that’s why I decided to just chill a little bit," said one surfer.

Officials say rip currents can pose an increased risk of ocean drownings and urge people to swim near a lifeguard.

The other concern, especially for those born and raised here, is the hot and hazardous weather increasing the risk of fires.

"Growing up here dealing with the fires my whole life it’s definitely something that’s always in the back of your head," said Jose Ortiz.