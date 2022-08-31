Tens of thousands of SoCal Edison customers could lose power amid heat wave

Tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers may lose power during the electric supply company's scheduled outages, with some of the customers being left in the dark during this week's heat wave.

According to SoCal Edison's power outage awareness map, more than 1,300 outages are scheduled across Southern California, which could impact up to 64,000 customers. In Los Angeles County, some of the outages will take place as soon as Thursday, 8 a.m. and they could last up to eight hours.

The planned outages come as parts of Southern California could see triple-digit temperatures through the end of Labor Day weekend. The brutal heat wave prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for Los Angeles County until 8 p.m. Monday.

SoCal Edison determined the timing of outages between one to four weeks before the timed temporary shutdowns. SoCal Edison said it is re-evaluating the timing of the shut downs but did not specify if any of the scheduled outages will be postponed in the wake of this week's hot weather in the area.

Below are some of the neighborhoods scheduled for a planned outage Thursday, according to SoCal Edison's outage awareness map (all times in pacific time):

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Alhambra, 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Arcadia, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or midnight to 8 a.m.

Bell Gardens, Thursday 10 p.m. to Friday 5 a.m.

Beverly Hills, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Industry, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Compton, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cudahy, 9 a.m. to noon

Culver City, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Gardena, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hermosa Beach, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inglewood, 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Long Beach, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or 10 p.m. to Friday 6 a.m.

Manhattan Beach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pico Rivera, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pomona, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rancho Palos Verdes, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Rosemead, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 9 p.m. Thursday to Friday, 5 a.m.

San Dimas, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

San Gabriel, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa Clarita, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. or 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa Monica, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. Thursday to Friday 6 a.m.

South El Monte, 8 p.m. Thursday to Friday 3 a.m. or 7 p.m. Thursday to Friday 1 a.m.

South Gate, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Temple City, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Torrance, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Whittier, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

You can click here to see if your neighborhood is impacted by the planned outages for Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Below is a breakdown of the numbers of SoCal Edison customers at-risk of losing power during the temporary shutdowns:

Los Angeles: More than 24,000

Orange: More than 7,400

Riverside: More than 6,400

San Bernardino: More than 13,000

Ventura: About 3,800

The planned shutdowns come as the following number of SoCal Edison customers are currently without power Wednesday evening:

Los Angeles: More than 500

Orange: More than 300

Riverside: More than 16,000

San Bernardino: More than 1630

Ventura: More than 40

Those looking to track the current outages can click here for more information.