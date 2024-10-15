Snake found in Dodgers dugout

The Brief The wild snake was spotted during the top of the fifth inning in Game 2 of the NLCS. Dodgers clubhouse attendants wrapped the snake in a towel and escorted it back outside. The Mets won Game 2, making it a 1-1 series with the next three games in New York.



Monday night's NLCS game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets was filled with surprises.

For example - creepy smiling people were spotted behind home plate… just smiling. It was all to promote the upcoming "Smile 2" horror sequel, it turns out.

Then, a surprise visitor made its way into the Dodgers dugout. A real snake was caught on camera slithering at the top step of the dugout during the top of the fifth inning.

It wasn't big enough to scare anyone, though, and the Dodgers clubhouse attendants swooped in and grabbed it with a towel.

Sadly, it was not a rally snake. The Dodgers fell short and lost to the Mets.

"I was hoping it was a rally snake and we turned a rally around right after that," reliever Brent Honeywell said. "But just something to get the boys moving a little different (after) everything else."

"We’ve had ‘Snakes on a Plane’, ‘Snakes on a Train’ and the latest Hollywood hit: ‘Snake in the Dugout,’" joked Fox play-by-play commentator Joe Davis.

The visitor didn’t have the impact of the San Diego Padres’ rally goose that landed on the field at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

With Monday's 7-3 loss, the best-of-7 game series is now tied 1-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.