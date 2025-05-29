Smokey Robinson files $500M countersuit against former housekeepers over sexual assault claims

The Brief Smokey Robinson filed a $500 million countersuit against four former housekeepers who accused him of sexual assault. The countersuit claims the women fabricated their claims in an effort to extort money. In early May, Robinson and his wife were named in a $50 million lawsuit alleging he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted the four former housekeepers. It also alleges that his wife Frances created a hostile work environment.



Smokey Robinson has filed a countersuit against four former housekeepers who came forward accusing him of sexual assault and battery.

What we know:

The countersuit, filed by attorney Christopher Frost, seeks $500 million in damages. It alleges the women fabricated their claims in an effort to extort money from the Motown legend and contends that Robinson and his wife treated the former housekeepers like family members.

Robinson, 85, and his wife Frances leveled accusations of slander, infliction of emotional distress and elder abuse against the unnamed women.

The other side:

Attorneys John Harris and Herbert Hayden, who represent the four women, issued a statement Wednesday saying the countersuit is just a way to silence the survivors.

The full statement reads, "The cross-complaint filed by Mr. Christopher Frost on behalf of William "Smokey" Robinson and Frances Robinson, is nothing more than an attempt to silence and intimidate the survivors of Mr. Robinson's sexual battery and assault. It is a baseless and vindictive legal maneuver designed to re-victimize, shift blame and discourage others from coming forward. This type of retaliatory litigation is precisely what California’s anti-SLAPP laws were enacted to prevent. Jane Does 1-4 exercised their fundamental constitutional right to seek redress through the courts by filing a civil action to expose and hold accountable behavior that no one should have to endure. In response, Mr. Robinson, filed a cross-complaint that mischaracterizes the facts and seeks to punish his victims for speaking out. This cross-complaint will not stand. We are filing an anti-SLAPP motion to strike it in its entirety and will seek attorneys’ fees and costs for having to defend against this abusive tactic. Jane Does 1-4 remain committed to seeking justice—not only for themselves but for all survivors who have been silenced by fear of retaliation. This case is about accountability, transparency, and ensuring that power is not used to harm or suppress others."

The backstory:

In early May, Robinson and his wife were named in a $50 million lawsuit alleging he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted four former housekeepers.

According to attorneys, the four unnamed women accuse the couple of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence, and creating a hostile work environment.

Some of the incidents date back to 2007 and occurred in his Chatsworth home. During a press conference on May 6, attorneys called Robinson a serial rapist and assaulter.

Attorney John Harris said on multiple occasions Robinson would summon the women to his ‘blue bedroom’ and assault and rape them.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Motown legend Smokey Robinson, wife accused of sexual assault

Robinson's wife was also named in the lawsuit. Attorneys believe Frances knew about the alleged sexual misconduct and took no preventive action to stop it. Attorneys also say Frances created a hostile work environment.

About a week after the lawsuit was announced, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said its Special Victims Bureau is "actively investigating criminal allegations" against Robinson.