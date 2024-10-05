Smash-and-grab mob steals handbags, more from Nordstrom store at Westfield Topanga Mall

article

Police in Canoga Park are looking for a group of thieves after a smash-and-grab robbery at the Westfield Topanga Mall on Friday evening.

A group of about 20 thieves ran into the mall in dark clothing and hoodies, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Video taken by a customer saw a group run into the Valentino display at the Nordstrom store, grabbing things like expensive handbags.

Police said two vehicles — one black, one white — were seen fleeing the scene.

No one was injured in the robbery. The LAPD is still investigating.

City News Service contributed to this report.