Small plane makes emergency landing near Lake Mathews

A small aircraft made an emergency landing Wednesday morning near Lake Mathews in Riverside County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

(FOX 11)

The California Highway Patrol reported that two people were on board the plane at the time and no injuries were reported.

According to the FAA, the single-engine Cessna 172 made an emergency landing due to a partial power loss.

There was no damage to the aircraft.

The FAA will investigate the emergency landing.

Additional details were not immediately available.