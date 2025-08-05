Memorial for 6 killed in 130 mph crash in Windsor Hills revealed

The Brief A fiery car crash in Windsor Hills three years ago that killed six people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, is being remembered by the community. The crash occurred on August 4, 2022, when Nicole Lorraine Linton ran a red light while speeding at nearly 130 mph, according to authorities. Linton has pleaded not guilty to murder and vehicular manslaughter charges and is scheduled to appear in court again later this month.



It's been three years since a fiery crash in Windsor Hills claimed six lives - including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Nicole Lorraine Linton was speeding nearly 130 mph when she ran a red light, sparking a nine-vehicle crash, according to authorities.

What we know:

The crash happened on Aug. 4, 2022 at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues.

That's when a speeding Mercedes-Benz driven by Linton ran a red light and smashed into multiple cars, police said.

Nine vehicles were involved in the collision.

The victims were identified as Asherey Ryan, her unborn child Armani, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero, her boyfriend Reynold Lester, as well as Nathesia Lewis and her friend Lynette Noble.

Local perspective:

On Sunday, a new memorial banner was unveiled at the Slauson 6 Memorial Bench and Community Garden.

"Let us be clear: this was not an accident - it was a horrific act of recklessness and disregard for human life," read a statement from Ali. "The Slauson 6 were mothers, daughters, sons, partners, and soon-to-be parents. Their absence is still deeply felt. The Windsor Hills community will never be the same."

What's next:

Linton has pleaded not guilty to murder and vehicular manslaughter charges stemming from the crash.

She is due back in court later this month.