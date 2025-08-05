Expand / Collapse search

Memorial for 6 killed in 130 mph crash in Windsor Hills revealed

Published  August 5, 2025 8:34am PDT
'Slauson 6' memorial unveiled

Monday, Aug. 4 marked the third anniversary of the tragic deaths of the "Slauson 6." A banner was unveiled Monday in honor of Nathesia Lewis, Lynette Noble, Asheray Ryan, her infant son Alonzo Quintero, her fiance Reynold Lester, and their unborn child, Armani.

The Brief

    • A fiery car crash in Windsor Hills three years ago that killed six people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, is being remembered by the community.
    • The crash occurred on August 4, 2022, when Nicole Lorraine Linton ran a red light while speeding at nearly 130 mph, according to authorities.
    • Linton has pleaded not guilty to murder and vehicular manslaughter charges and is scheduled to appear in court again later this month.

LOS ANGELES - It's been three years since a fiery crash in Windsor Hills claimed six lives - including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Nicole Lorraine Linton was speeding nearly 130 mph when she ran a red light, sparking a nine-vehicle crash, according to authorities.

What we know:

The crash happened on Aug. 4, 2022 at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. 

That's when a speeding Mercedes-Benz driven by Linton ran a red light and smashed into multiple cars, police said. 

Nine vehicles were involved in the collision. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The victims were identified as Asherey Ryan, her unborn child Armani, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero, her boyfriend Reynold Lester, as well as Nathesia Lewis and her friend Lynette Noble.

Local perspective:

On Sunday, a new memorial banner was unveiled at the Slauson 6 Memorial Bench and Community Garden.

"Let us be clear: this was not an accident - it was a horrific act of recklessness and disregard for human life," read a statement from Ali. "The Slauson 6 were mothers, daughters, sons, partners, and soon-to-be parents. Their absence is still deeply felt. The Windsor Hills community will never be the same."

What's next:

Linton has pleaded not guilty to murder and vehicular manslaughter charges stemming from the crash. 

She is due back in court later this month.

The Source: The information in this report is based on statements from authorities and a statement from a local official named Ali. Details about the crash and the victims' identities are sourced from police reports, while the new memorial and related quotes come directly from the community event.

