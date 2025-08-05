Memorial for 6 killed in 130 mph crash in Windsor Hills revealed
LOS ANGELES - It's been three years since a fiery crash in Windsor Hills claimed six lives - including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.
Nicole Lorraine Linton was speeding nearly 130 mph when she ran a red light, sparking a nine-vehicle crash, according to authorities.
What we know:
The crash happened on Aug. 4, 2022 at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues.
That's when a speeding Mercedes-Benz driven by Linton ran a red light and smashed into multiple cars, police said.
Nine vehicles were involved in the collision.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- 'I just want justice': Grieving families remember Windsor Hills crash victims
- Windsor Hills crash: Speeding driver identified in collision that left 6 dead, including pregnant woman
- Windsor Hills crash suspect considered shipping her car out of LA before deadly incident, family says
The victims were identified as Asherey Ryan, her unborn child Armani, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero, her boyfriend Reynold Lester, as well as Nathesia Lewis and her friend Lynette Noble.
Local perspective:
On Sunday, a new memorial banner was unveiled at the Slauson 6 Memorial Bench and Community Garden.
"Let us be clear: this was not an accident - it was a horrific act of recklessness and disregard for human life," read a statement from Ali. "The Slauson 6 were mothers, daughters, sons, partners, and soon-to-be parents. Their absence is still deeply felt. The Windsor Hills community will never be the same."
What's next:
Linton has pleaded not guilty to murder and vehicular manslaughter charges stemming from the crash.
She is due back in court later this month.
The Source: The information in this report is based on statements from authorities and a statement from a local official named Ali. Details about the crash and the victims' identities are sourced from police reports, while the new memorial and related quotes come directly from the community event.