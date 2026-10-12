Six Flags Magic Mountain temporarily closes Goliath coaster following fatal incident at Georgia park

The Brief Six Flags Magic Mountain has temporarily closed its Goliath hypercoaster out of an "abundance of caution" following a fatal incident on a similar ride in Georgia. Cobb County Police are investigating after a rider fell to their death from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday afternoon. The temporary shutdown comes shortly after Magic Mountain permanently closed its X2 coaster in response to multiple lawsuits alleging severe brain injuries.



Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita has temporarily closed its Goliath hypercoaster following a fatal incident on a similar attraction at Six Flags Over Georgia, park officials confirmed.

What we know:

Fatal fall at Six Flags Over Georgia

The precautionary closure in Southern California follows a tragic incident Monday afternoon at Six Flags Over Georgia in Mableton, where one person died and several others suffered injuries involving the park's Goliath coaster.

Emergency crews and detectives with the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene after terrified park visitors reported seeing a rider fall from the 200-foot-tall hypercoaster into nearby woods. Shaken witnesses described seeing a person fly out of the train as it traveled along the track.

RELATED: Six Flags Over Georgia: Witnesses describe horror as rider falls from Goliath coaster

Following the emergency response, officials evacuated the theme park while safety inspectors and investigators from the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner responded to examine the ride equipment alongside park authorities.

Local perspective:

The Southern California attraction, along with similar attractions at other Six Flags properties, were shutdown as a precaution.

Theme park representatives stated there is no set timeline for when Goliath might reopen.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks. The safety of our guests and team members remains one of our highest priorities," a spokesperson for Six Flags told FOX 11.

Mounting safety concerns and legal troubles at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Dig deeper:

This incident comes as Six Flags Magic Mountain faces separate, legal battles regarding another coaster.

Earlier this year, Six Flags Magic Mountain permanently closed its X2 roller coaster following multiple lawsuits alleging riders suffered severe, traumatic brain injuries. The permanent shutdown occurred after attorneys representing injured guests held a press conference detailing claims from over 300 individuals reporting medical issues after riding X2, including riders who required emergency brain surgery.

RELATED: Six Flags Magic Mountain permanently closes X2 roller coaster amid brain injury lawsuits

Prior to X2's permanent retirement, Six Flags also reached a settlement with the family of a 22-year-old rider who died from blunt head trauma sustained on the coaster in 2022.

While park officials emphasized that X2 had consistently passed safety inspections, former park President Brian Oerding noted that the ride was retired because "when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously."