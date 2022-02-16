'Sisters of Watts' ready for Rams parade after scoring tickets to the Super Bowl

Among the Rams fans going to Wednesday's Super Bowl victory parade are two of "The Sisters of Watts." It's their contagious energy of Robin and Keisha Daniels that scored them tickets to the Super Bowl and they are still riding the high!

The Sisters of Watts were named a Legacy Champion by LA's Super Bowl Host Committee over the summer and were among 56 local organizations each given a ten thousand dollar grant. They are a non-profit known for their works to uplift the Watts community. They stayed in touch with a Rams contact and made it known they really wanted to go to the big game. A call came in with these words "it's your lucky day."

Completing a journey that began with summer with the Legacy grant, the sisters will attend the Victory rally after the Rams won the World Series. Robin Daniels says "this city needs this parade, we really need this parade."

