Sirhan Sirhan denied parole in RFK assassination

FOX 11 has confirmed, as expected, convicted killer Sirhan Sirhan's parole will be denied, after review by Governor Gavin Newsom, with the official announcement from the governor's office expected around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of assassinating Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. He was initially sentenced to the death penalty in 1969. However, in 1972, Sirhan's sentence was commuted to life in prison after California abolished the death penalty.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

FOX 11 covered the senator that terrible night on June 4, 1968. He was giving a victory speech at LA's Ambassador Hotel after winning the California Primary. Seconds after finishing his speech, Kennedy was lying face down on the floor of the hotel's pantry. Sirhan was later convicted of firing the three shots at him with that revolver his brother purchased from a neighbor for $25.

RELATED: RFK Assassination: Inside look at the crime archives as Sirhan Sirhan could face parole

Fifteen previous times, parole panels rejected freeing Sirhan, now 77, before deciding that he is no longer a danger to public safety.

New laws since his last previous parole hearing in 2016 meant the panel had to consider that Sirhan committed the offense at a young age, when he was 24; is now an elderly prisoner; and that the Christian Palestinian who immigrated from Jordan had suffered childhood trauma from the conflict in the Middle East.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.