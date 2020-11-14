Singer, songwriter Jeremih hospitalized with COVID-19, TMZ reports

article

American singer and songwriter Jeremih has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to TMZ.

Jeremih, born Jeremy Felton, has been in the ICU for an unknown amount of time but sources close to the R&B singer told TMZ he was put on a ventilator and that his prognosis was not good.

Friends of the singer took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery and asked for prayers.

Chance the Rapper asked the masses on social media to pray for his friend.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him,” the tweet read.

Rapper 50cent shared a photo of himself and Jeremih on Twitter with a post that read:

“Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid (expletive) is real.”

Music producer Hitmaka also posted a photo of the ailing singer, asking for prayers.

“I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings,” the post read.