Singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Jimmy Buffett has died at 76, according to whoever is running the legendary singer's public social media pages.

The "Margaritaville" singer's verified social media pages issued a statement saying Buffett died Friday, September 1.

Below is a statement released in the Mississippi native's social media pages:

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," the post read.

Officials did not say how Buffett died.

