Man caught on video stealing beloved dinosaur statue from LA gas station

The Brief A man was caught red-handed stealing a dinosaur statue from a Brentwood Sinclair gas station. The gas station owner says the community loves the dinosaur and decorates it each holiday.



A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a large dinosaur from a gas station in Brentwood.

What we know:

The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 27 at a Sinclair gas station on 13060 San Vicente Blvd.

Video shows the man walking towards the green Apatosaurus and appears to unscrew it from the ground. He walks away then returns with a white tarp or blanket over his shoulder.

As he covers the dinosaur, a white pickup truck then pulls up besides him. The man then places the dinosaur into the pickup and gets into the passenger side as the vehicle drives off.

Local perspective:

According to the owner of the gas station, the dinosaur was gifted to him by one of his customers nearly seven years ago and is modeled after the Sinclair logo.

He says the community loves the dinosaur and kids often stop by to take pictures with it. He added that people also dress up the dinosaur throughout the year, and he decorates the dinosaur for every holiday.

He told FOX 11 that since the dinosaur was stolen, people have been stopping by and leaving flowers.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: John Fawcett