Simi Valley plane crash victims identified as father and son

A father and son were identified as the victims in a deadly plane crash in Simi Valley over the weekend.

Paul Berkovitz, 69, his son Matthew Berkovitz, 36, and the family dog, Brody, were killed on May 3 when their small single-engine plane crashed in between two homes along the 200 block of High Meadow Street.

According to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office, both died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Their manner of death was ruled an accident.

The Vans RV-10 kit aircraft took off from Lancaster Saturday afternoon and was bound for Camarillo Airport when something went wrong.

No people on the ground were injured in the crash.

Both homes involved were heavily damaged.

The motive of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.