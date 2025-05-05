2 people, dog killed in small plane crash in Simi Valley

Two people and a dog have died after a small single-engine plane crash in Simi Valley.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. along the 200 block of High Meadow Street.

Surveillance video shared with FOX 11 shows the moment of impact and flames erupting between two homes.

No people on the ground were injured from the crash.

"We started hearing an airplane circling above, then noticed the plane outside the clouds," said Arman Hovakemian.

Hovakemian says he noticed the plane was in trouble and warned his wife.

"I saw the plane when it was kind of upside down," said Amy Hovakemian. "I’m like, okay this doesn’t look good."

Then, a massive impact to the Hovakemian’s home. Flames spread to their house, and their neighbor’s.

"I just heard a loud bang and an explosion," said Arman Hovakemian. "I turned around I saw a part of the airplane, a fuselage piece in the yard. I took the hose and started putting water on the plane thinking maybe I could put out the fire."

Ventura County firefighters put out the flames to the homes, but both are heavily damaged.

According to law enforcement, the aircraft’s pilot, a passenger, and a dog onboard all died from the crash.

The Vans RV-10 kit aircraft took off from Lancaster Saturday afternoon and was bound for Camarillo Airport when something went wrong.

The NTSB was on scene Saturday night leading an investigation into the deadly crash.

The names of the victims have not been publicly released.

One of the residents impacted by the plane has a dog missing, who got out during the home fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.