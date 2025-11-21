Three teens sentenced in hate crime assault outside Simi Valley movie theater

The Brief Three minors were sentenced for a brutal hate crime assault that occurred outside the Regal Cinema. Two other teens are scheduled for arraignment on November 21 and December 3. Parts of the attack were caught on video and shared online.



Three teens have been sentenced for a hate crime that occurred in front of the Simi Valley Regal Cinema.

What we know:

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Friday, Nov. 21 that all three juveniles charged with hate crime allegations in connection with the August 1, 2025, assault have now been sentenced.

One minor was sentenced to serve 270 days, consisting of 240 days in the locked Juvenile Facility and 30 days on electronic monitoring. The other two minors were each sentenced to serve 240 days, consisting of 210 days in the Juvenile Facility and 30 days on electronic monitoring.

All three were also ordered to participate in the Harm to Healing Restorative Justice Program and the Anti-Defamation League Program, the DA's office said.

The remaining two teens involved in the case were not charged with a hate crime. They are scheduled for arraignment on November 21 and December 3.

The backstory:

According to the DA's office, on August 1, five minors approached a group of teens in the parking lot and an argument escalated into multiple fights against three victims. One victim was punched in the jaw, another was pushed to the ground and stomped on, and a third victim was confronted with racial slurs, chased, and repeatedly punched.

Video from the scene showed Michael Robinson being attacked by a group of teenagers. They not only beat him, but repeatedly called him the n-word. Robinson said he doesn't know the teens who attacked him and recalls that they first tried to target one of his friends before turning their rage on him.

"Hate crimes will not be tolerated in Ventura County," said District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "We sought justice for our victims and accountability for the offenders that reflected the seriousness of these crimes. Multiple months of custody in a locked Juvenile Facility underscores the seriousness of their crimes."

Two of the minors involved in the August assault are also connected to a May 30 criminal threat at the Regal Cinema food court, the DA's office added.