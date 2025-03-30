Silver Fire in Inyo County triggers evacuations

article

A wildfire burning in Inyo County prompted evacuations for some residents Sunday afternoon as it continues to threaten structures and power lines in the area.

What we know:

According to Cal Fire, evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones: ICU-017-B, ICU-019, ICU-057-B, ICU-065, ICU-087-B, ICU-087-E.

The fire was reported around 2:11 p.m. near Highway 6 and Silver Canyon Road, north of Bishop.

The fire is estimated at 40 acres, according to the latest update from Cal Fire.

Multiple agencies are aiding in the firefight, including Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department, Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit, Inyo National Forest, and the Bureau of Land Management California.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.