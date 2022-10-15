Showers, storms likely to hit SoCal this weekend

Cloudy and wet weather is expected to impact much of the Southland Saturday, with forecasters warning of possible showers and storms that could ruin some weekend plans.

"If planning outdoor activities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties between (Friday night) and Saturday night plan accordingly for contingencies," the National Weather Service warned, noting the possibility of clouds, lightning and thunder.

According to forecasters, a "cutoff low pressure system" will linger through Saturday, with particularly unstable weather building through Saturday night. Showers and storms could begin developing after midnight, beginning over the ocean and spreading inland.

"Storms may contain dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty and erratic winds, small hail and brief heavy downpours," according to the NWS.

Forecasters predicted widespread rain over much of Los Angeles County on Saturday, possibly leading to minor flooding, with rain falling at a rate of a half-inch per hour, although the rate could vary dramatically in isolated areas.

"This will bring the potential for roadway flooding and minor debris flows in the recent burn scars of L.A. County," forecasters said. "These thunderstorms will also have the potential for producing downdraft wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph with abrupt and erratic wind shifts."

The wet weather is expected to begin tapering off by Saturday night, but temperatures will remain cooler than normal on Sunday, with some lingering rain possible. A warming trend is expected to follow for much of next week.