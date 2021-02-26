Should Kobe Bryant be the new logo of the NBA? Lakers Pres. Jeanie Buss says yes

As the push to get the NBA to change its logo to Kobe Bryant continues from both the league's superstars and the fans, the Los Angeles Lakers' boss lady is weighing in.

Lakers President Jeanie Buss appears she's in favor of the idea.

"I agree with Vanessa Bryant. Kobe set a standard and players agree too," Buss said, in part, on social media Friday morning.

Since Bryant's death in January 2020, basketball fans haved called for the league to change the logo from Lakers great Jerry West to "the Black Mamba." An online petition calling for the change has generated more than 3.2 million signatures. The plea from fans extended to the NBA circles after superstar Kyrie Irving joined in on the global push.

"Gotta happen," Irving said, in part, on Instagram. "Black kings built the league."

Advertisement

Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, shared Irving's post on Instagram's story feature with the caption, "Love this."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NBA urged by fans to change logo, honoring late Lakers legend

West has been the symbol of the NBA logo for decades. During an interview that took place in 2017 with ESPN, West has in the past supported the idea of letting someone replace him as the league's logo.

"It’s flattering, but if I were the NBA, I would be embarrassed about it," West humbly told ESPN during the interview. "I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.