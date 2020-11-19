Shopping, dining expanded at Disney's California Adventure Park

article

Just in time for the holidays, part of Disney’s California Adventure reopened Thursday for shopping and dining.

Downtown Disney expanded its shopping district Thursday to include Buena Vista Street inside Disney's California Adventure Park, opening at 10 a.m. and closing daily at 8 p.m. The area is decorated for the holidays with COVID-19 safety protocols in place like temperature checks, plexiglass berries, hand sanitizing stations and required face covers.

"I feel very safe. To be honest there’s a lot of hand sanitizer and cleaning. They’re always on top of everything," said Anaheim resident Elizabeth Olvera.

Earlier this month, Disneyland Resort announced that Disneyland and California Adventure Park will remain closed at least until January 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This week, state health officials said all of Southern California reverted back to the state's most restrictive tier due to a surge of COVID-19 cases.

"We want our guests to enjoy Downtown Disney safely so we have physical distancing and temperature checks on arrival. With limited capacity we do ask for people to allow extra time for their visit," said Disneyland Resort spokesperson Justin Rapp. Cast members are also equipped with masks and face shields.

Downtown Disney Guests can expect to visit the following locations in the newly opened Buena Vista Street area:

• Elias & Co.

• At Julius Katz & Sons,

• Kingswell Camera Shop

• Trolley Treats

• Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe

• Carthay Circle Lounge,

• Smokejumpers Grill

