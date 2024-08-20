Shooting under investigation outside a hotel in La Mirada

A shooting is under investigation outside of a hotel in La Mirada.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department respondent to a call in the 14700 block of Firestone Boulevard around 1:45 p.m. The shooting, which LASD said involved a deputy, left one person rushed to the hospital.

It is unknown what prompted the person to get shot. LASD did not say what the person shot was suspected of doing or if they were wanted in connection to a criminal investigation.

Officials did not give a health condition of the person shot in La Mirada.