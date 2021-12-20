Shooting under investigation in Ontario

article

Police are investigating a shooting in Ontario Monday night.

The Ontario Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting call near East G Street and Vineyard Avenue. OPD says the scene is safe, as of late Monday night, but is asking the public to stay away until further notice.

Officials did not specify what prompted the officer to open fire. Police did not say if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.