Man shot, killed a block away from Disneyland

A man was shot and killed by police in Anaheim just a short walking distance from Disneyland.

The Anaheim Police Department closed off a scene near Orangewood Avenue and Harbor Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. According to the City News Service, the man was shot and killed by police.

As of Tuesday evening, it is unknown what prompted the officer(s) to pull the trigger on the man.

The location of the police investigation is on the same block as the Toy Story parking lot, as well as a couple of blocks away from Disney's California Adventure theme park. The police investigation is not taking place at neither Disneyland nor any of Disney's properties.

Officials have not released the identities of the officer(s) involved or the man shot and killed in the incident.

