Shooting near 3rd Street Promenade reignites fears over Santa Monica safety

A Santa Monica police officer is recovering after being shot by a suspect believed to be connected to two recent shootings in the city. The incidents have raised safety concerns among residents and city leaders.

What we know:

A Santa Monica police officer was shot and wounded by a suspect on Tuesday afternoon near the busy Third Street Promenade. The suspect, who is believed to be homeless, was recognized by the officer from a prior incident. When the officer approached him, the suspect fled and then opened fire, hitting the officer. After an extensive manhunt, the suspect was apprehended near Palisades Park, and a handgun was recovered.

Timeline:

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. when the officer identified the suspect. The suspect fled and shot the officer before escaping. After several hours, the suspect was located and arrested around 4:20 p.m. near Palisades Park.

The backstory:

This marks the second time in eight months that a Santa Monica officer has been seriously injured in the line of duty. In October, another officer was stabbed in an unprovoked attack outside the police station.

What they're saying:

Santa Monica's mayor has addressed residents' concerns, emphasizing that while the incident is alarming, such events can happen anywhere. The mayor reassured the community that the suspect was connected to a previous shooting, which is why the officer approached him.

What's next:

The officer who was shot is recovering from a gunshot wound to the hand at UCLA Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery. Investigations are ongoing to confirm the suspect's involvement in the earlier shooting that injured two juveniles.

