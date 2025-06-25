Santa Monica shooting leaves officer injured, search for suspect ongoing
LOS ANGELES - The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating a shooting near Third Street Promenade.
What we know:
Officials said an officer sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to a hospital. Their injuries and condition are unknown.
A suspect remains at large as officers search the area, the department said in a statement.
People are urged to avoid the area near Santa Monica Place (4th St & Colorado).
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the shooting.
Police have released a photo of the suspect they are searching for. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
The Source: Information for this story came from the Santa Monica Police Department.