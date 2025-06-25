Santa Monica shooting leaves officer injured, search for suspect ongoing

The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating a shooting near Third Street Promenade.

What we know:

Officials said an officer sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to a hospital. Their injuries and condition are unknown.

A suspect remains at large as officers search the area, the department said in a statement.

People are urged to avoid the area near Santa Monica Place (4th St & Colorado).

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Police have released a photo of the suspect they are searching for. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story, check back for updates