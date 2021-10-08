3 suspects sought in deadly Rialto shooting

An investigation was underway in Rialto after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex late Thursday night, officials said.

The Rialto Police Department responded to a report of shots fired and a victim down near the intersection of Walnut and Willow avenues at 11:15 p.m.

Neighbors initially said they thought the victim was a child, however, Rialto PD later confirmed the victim was an adult male.

The shooting victim was rushed to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center by the Rialto Fire Department where he died.

Rialto PD said it appears three male suspects were involved and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

No further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. James Mills at 909-820-2632.

