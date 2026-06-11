101 Freeway in Boyle Heights closed after CHP shoots pedestrian reportedly armed with hammer

The Brief A shooting investigation following an "officer needs help" call forced authorities to shut down the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights on Thursday morning. The California Highway Patrol closed the freeway in both directions near 4th Street as emergency responders flooded the scene. The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting and the condition of those involved remain unknown.



A shooting investigation led to the closure of the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officials said the shooting occurred on the northbound side of the 101 Freeway at 4th Street following an "officer needs help" call.

As more first responders arrived at the scene, the California Highway Patrol shut down the freeway in both directions.

What we don't know:

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown.