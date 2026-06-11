101 Freeway in Boyle Heights closed after CHP shoots pedestrian reportedly armed with hammer
LOS ANGELES - A shooting investigation led to the closure of the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights Thursday morning.
What we know:
Officials said the shooting occurred on the northbound side of the 101 Freeway at 4th Street following an "officer needs help" call.
As more first responders arrived at the scene, the California Highway Patrol shut down the freeway in both directions.
What we don't know:
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown.
The Source: This story was written with information from the California Highway Patrol and Stu Mundel's reporting from SkyFOX.