Shirtless man with machete kills 1 person, injures another in DTLA, police say

The Brief A man armed with a machete is in custody after allegedly attacking two people in downtown Los Angeles. One victim, a man in his 60s, died at the scene, while another is in stable condition. The suspect's motive and specific charges are currently unknown.



A shirtless man armed with a machete is in custody after allegedly attacking at least two people Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles.

One victim, a man in his 60s, died at the scene, while another, a man in his mid-30s, is in stable condition at a hospital.

What we know:

The first assault took place at about 12:05 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

While officers were attending to the first victim, they received a second call about an "ambulance cutting" from a secondary location in the area of 1026 S. Broadway.

Following the second incident, officers located and apprehended a suspect in the area.

The suspect was only identified as a 26-year-old man.

What we don't know:

While a suspect is in custody, details regarding his motive for the attacks remain unclear.

The specific charges he will be facing have also not yet been released by authorities.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.