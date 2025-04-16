Sheryl Lee Ralph to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is set to receive the 2,808th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Television category.

What we know:

Sheryl Lee Ralph will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, recognizing her contributions to the entertainment industry.

The ceremony will take place at 11:30 am PT, with guest speakers Quinta Brunson and Loretta Devine.

The backstory:

Born in Waterbury, Connecticut, Ralph was raised between Jamaica and New York. She graduated from Rutgers University at 19, becoming the youngest woman to do so.

Her career began with a feature film debut opposite Sidney Poitier and continued with roles alongside Hollywood's leading men. Ralph's career includes notable roles in television series such as "Abbott Elementary," "Moesha," and "Instant Mom," as well as acclaimed performances in films like "To Sleep with Anger" and "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit."

Ralph is also known for her stage work, particularly in "Dreamgirls" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie."

Her recent film work includes "The Fabulous Four" and "Ricky," which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

What they're saying:

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, stated, "Our Walk of Fame honorees are selected solely based on their achievements in the entertainment industry. With her remarkable talent and contributions, Sheryl Lee Ralph is more than worthy of this prestigious recognition."

What's next:

Ralph continues to star in "Abbott Elementary," which has been renewed for a fifth season.

Ralph remains active in advocacy, particularly through The DIVA Foundation, promoting health outcomes and HIV/AIDS awareness.