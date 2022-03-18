Sherman Oaks teacher suspected of child molestation

A teacher is accused of child molestation in Sherman Oaks and there may be additional victims, police said.

The suspect, Samantha Arizabal, had been employed as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy since 2020, according to authorities.

Arizabal was arrested March 15 after someone reported alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The District Attorney's office has since filed multiple felony charges against Arizabal.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding Samantha Arizabal to contact Juvenile Division Detectives at (818) 374-5415.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.