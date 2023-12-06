Sheriff: Beware of scammers impersonating us. We will never call you for money

A sheriff in Florida is sounding the alarm over reports of possible scammers.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) issued a PSA on its social media pages warning residents to be on the lookout for callers posing as deputies. In the social media post, the department said the alleged scammers are impersonating law enforcement over the phone, claiming that the call recipient has an active warrant and to avoid an arrest, the said call recipient must send money.

The department went on to assure residents the Sheriff would never call the public to ask for money or personal information.

"Maybe we need to go ahead and make this a monthly reminder because the reports keep coming and they don't stop coming!" the post read.

Anyone with information on these scammers is asked to call the department at 386-313-4911. If you were one of the victims, the department suggested calling your bank or credit card company to report fraud and dispute any suspicious charges.

Here in Southern California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a similar warning telling residents there have been reports of scammers impersonating LASD. LASD said these alleged scammers are posing as a deputy, sergeant or detective, similar to the warnings shared by the Florida sheriff's office.

To report a threat-based impersonation scam, LASD is asking those affected to call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).