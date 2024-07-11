Shelley Duvall, 'The Shining' actress, dies at 75

article

Shelley Duvall, the actress known for her role in "The Shining," has died at the age of 75.

Duvall died in her sleep of complications from diabetes at her home in Blanco, Texas, Dan Gilroy, her life partner since 1989, Variety reported, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress starred in seven movies directed by her mentor Robert Altman.

Duvall is also remembered for her roles in "McCabe & Mrs. Miller," "Nashville," "Popeye" and "3 Women."

The Texas native earned a supporting actress in Terry Gilliam's Time Bandits in 1981; she played "Susan Frankenstein" in Tim Burton's Frankenweenie (1984), and co-starred in the hit comedy film Roxanne in 1987 starring Steve Martin.

According to IMDb, Duvall went on to appear in multiple roles including the family comedy Home Fries in 1998, playing "Mrs. Jackson", Drew Barrymore's character's mother.

Duvall met Gilroy in 1989 while filming the Disney Channel movie Mother Goose Rock 'n' Rhyme (1990), and the couple has been together ever since.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

