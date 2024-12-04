Shark sightings in Huntington Beach prompt increased patrols

article

The Brief Recent shark sightings near Huntington Beach have led to increased patrols, aerial surveillance, and shoreline checks by local authorities to ensure public safety. Two juvenile sharks were caught and released by fishermen, prompting officials to remind beachgoers to follow shark safety guidelines such as avoiding murky water and swimming near lifeguards. Authorities emphasize the shared nature of ocean waters with marine life, urging the public to take precautions like avoiding the water at dawn and dusk and staying alert to their surroundings.



Recent shark sightings near Huntington Beach have prompted increased patrols and safety measures by the Huntington Beach Fire Department’s Marine Safety Division, in collaboration with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Officials reported that over the past week, two juvenile sharks were caught by fishermen. However, the sharks freed themselves by biting through the lines and safely returning to the ocean.

"These sightings remind us that the sea is their home, and we share these waters with marine life of all kinds," Huntington Beach lifeguards posted on Instagram.

In response to the sightings, officials have conducted thorough shoreline checks, increased patrols near the beach and pier, and coordinated with the HB-1 Police helicopter for aerial surveillance. No sharks have been observed during these efforts, but authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance to ensure public safety.

Beachgoers are reminded that the ocean is home to marine life, including sharks, and are encouraged to follow shark safety guidelines, such as avoiding murky water, swimming near lifeguards, and staying out of the water at dawn and dusk.

Officials reminded the public to follow these 10 Shark Safety Tips to minimize risk:

Swim, surf, or dive with other people, and don’t move too far away from assistance. Stay out of the water at dawn, dusk, and night, when some sharks may move inshore to feed. Do not enter the water if you have open wounds or are bleeding in any way. Sharks can detect blood and body fluids in extremely small concentrations. Avoid murky waters, harbor entrances, areas near stream mouths (especially after heavy rains), channels, or steep drop-offs. Sharks are known to frequent these waters. Do not wear high-contrast clothing or shiny jewelry. Sharks see contrast very well. Refrain from excessive splashing. Sharks are known to be attracted to such activity. If a shark is sighted, leave the water quickly and calmly. Do not provoke or harass a shark, even a small one. Be alert to the presence of dolphins, as they are prey for some large sharks. Do not swim near people fishing. Stay away from dead animals in the water. Swim or surf near lifeguards and follow their advice.