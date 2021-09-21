'Sex and the City' star Willie Garson dies at 57

Willie Garson, a veteran character actor perhaps best remembered for playing the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City," has died at age 57.

Garson's death was first reported by Variety, which cited a relative. No cause of death was released.

His adoptive son, Nathen Garson, paid tribute to the actor on Instagram.

"Rest in peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," he wrote. "I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me."

Garson portrayed Stanford Blatch in "Sex and the City" throughout the series' run, and in both movies.

In a statement to Variety, Michael Patrick King -- executive producer of "Sex and the City" and its upcoming reboot, "And Just Like That" -- said the show's family had "lost one of its own."

"His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming `And Just Like That.' He was there -- giving us his all -- even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment, we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light."

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda in "Sex and the City," posted to social media calling Garson a "consummate professional."

A New Jersey native, Garson also had regular roles in the shows "White Collar," "Hawaii Five-O" and "NYPD Blue."

He also made appearances in a host of other shows, including "Friends," "Family Ties," "The X-Files," "Two and a Half Men," "Hot in Cleveland" and "Ally McBeal." His film credits included "King Pin," "Soapdish" and "Groundhog Day."

