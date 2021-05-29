Several attendees trapped on roller coaster at Six Flags in San Antonio

article

What should have been a day of fun turned into disaster Saturday after several attendees reportedly got stuck on a roller coaster in San Antonio.

According to KABB-TV, the San Antonio Fire Department says multiple people were trapped on a roller coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas early Saturday afternoon.

The call from SAFD came in around noon for extrication at the theme park.

In a statement to the news outlet, Jeff Filicko, the marketing and communications manager for the park said the ‘Poltergeist’ ride stopped around 11:55 a.m. in the middle of the experience.

No injuries were reported, he said.

"Our first priority is the safety of our guests," he said. "Twenty guests are currently secured in an upright position with water available. We are actively working with the San Antonio Fire Department to safely escort each guest from the ride."

All 20 guests on the Poltergeist were safely rescued a little after 3 p.m.

