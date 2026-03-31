Anaheim multi-car crash leaves 2 dead, several critically injured

The Brief Two people were killed, and several others were injured following a multi-car crash in Anaheim. It happened at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Anaheim Boulevard. Among the injured are two teenage girls, officials said.



Two people are dead and several others are in critical condition after a multi-car crash in Anaheim early Tuesday morning. Police say the crash happened when one of the cars ran a red light, striking multiple vehicles at a busy intersection.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Anaheim Boulevard.

Anaheim police say the chain of events began around 12:45 a.m., when an officer spotted the silver Infiniti driving erratically near Harbor Boulevard and Cypress Street.

Investigators say the driver turned off the vehicle’s lights and sped away. Police emphasized that officers never activated their emergency lights and were never in pursuit.

A short time later, the silver Infiniti ran a red light at Lincoln Ave. and Anaheim Blvd., crashing into multiple vehicles, including a blue Honda Accord, a red Toyota Camry and a white Cadillac Escalade.

Four people were inside the Infiniti. A passenger in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other passengers, including two teenage girls seated in the back, were critically injured and transported to hospitals.

Police also confirmed the driver of the red Toyota Camry died at the scene.

In total, seven people were involved in the crash involving four vehicles.

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Investigation underway

Traffic investigators remained on scene for hours, marking evidence, taking measurements and reconstructing how the crash unfolded.

Authorities say traffic cameras captured the moment the Infiniti ran the red light.

The intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Anaheim Boulevard was reopened to traffic just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

A witness at the scene said he saw police following the suspect's vehicle just before the crash.

However, Anaheim police say officers were never in pursuit and witnessed the collision.