Series of stabbings in Los Feliz leaves 2 injured

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating and trying to determine if two stabbings overnight in Los Feliz are connected.

The first happened just after midnight near the Starbucks and U.S. Bank ATM on the corner of Vermont and Prospect. Police said a woman was near the ATM when a man came behind her and slashed her throat. She remains in critical condition, according to authorities.

Within five minutes, another stabbing was reported at the Metro station at Sunset and Vermont, police said. A man believed to be homeless was stabbed and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Surveillance video will be key to determining if the same suspect was involved in both incidents, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

