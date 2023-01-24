Senate hearing into ticketing industry following Ticketmaster meltdown

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing is being held regarding issues surrounding Ticketmaster and their role in the ticketing industry.

The probe follows criticism of Ticketmaster - and its parent company Live Nation - after millions of Taylor Swift fans were shut out last year from buying concert tickets for the Grammy-winner's upcoming "The Eras Tour."

Nearly 14 million fans tried to order presale tickets through the Ticketmaster website in November but were left waiting in a digital queue for hours only to come up empty-handed, FOX News reported.

Senators Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, announced the Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights hearing to examine the lack of competition in the ticketing industry.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with several people who were in the District to protest the ticket industry, and to show support for individuals caught up in the debacle.

"I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could," said Taylor Swift in a post online last year following the fiasco. "It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

