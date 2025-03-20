Recovery efforts continue in Eaton Fire zone

The Brief Senator Adam Schiff and Congresswoman Judy Chu inspected debris and hazardous material removal efforts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Senator Schiff emphasized the need for additional funding for debris removal. Congresswoman Chu highlighted the March 31st deadline for homeowners to opt into the removal program at no cost.



Senator Adam Schiff and Congresswoman Judy Chu visited the Eaton Fire zone to observe the debris removal process firsthand.

What we know:

Senator Adam Schiff and Congresswoman Judy Chu toured the Eaton Fire Zone, walking along West Altadena Drive to assess the debris removal efforts.

They met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who are actively working on removing debris and hazardous materials.

The senator noted that while current funding is sufficient, additional funds will be needed due to the scale of the issue.

The deadline for homeowners to opt into the debris removal program is March 31st.

Out of over 6,000 homes affected, 1,200 have yet to opt in. Opting in allows for debris removal at no cost to the homeowner, ensuring professional handling of the process.

What they're saying:

Congresswoman Judy Chu emphasized the importance of the upcoming deadline, stating, "The deadline to opt in is March 31st. This is only two weeks away."

A FEMA representative advised residents to apply for federal assistance even if they have insurance, as it may be needed in the future.

Local perspective:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is actively working in the Eaton Fire Zone, dealing with potential hazardous materials.

Federal officials are collaborating with the Corps to ensure the rebuilding process continues smoothly.

Homeowners are encouraged to participate in the debris removal program to facilitate recovery efforts.