Semi-truck slams into car on Barstow freeway, 1 killed

The Brief One person was killed in a crash on the 15 Freeway in Barstow. Video captured a semi-truck rear-ending a car that was stopped in the road. It wasn't clear why the car had stopped.



One person was killed after a semi-truck rear-ended their car on the 15 Freeway in Barstow.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on the southbound 15 Freeway near Hodge Road in Barstow, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A dashcam captured the crash. In the video, a four-door car is seen stopped in the middle of the road, when a semi-truck slammed into it from behind. Both the car and the truck were sent off the side of the road.

Video showed the back end of the car completely crushed. Paramedics tried to save the driver's life, but he died.

What we don't know:

It's not immediately clear why the car was stopped in the road. The driver was also not identified.