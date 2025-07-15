Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian attempting to cross 110 Freeway in downtown LA struck and killed

Published  July 15, 2025 6:23am PDT
Downtown LA
FOX 11
LOS ANGELES - A traffic investigation shut down the northbound side of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning after a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the freeway was struck and killed. 

What we know:

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were called to the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near Exposition Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. 

Officers discovered a man was struck after attempting to run across the freeway. He was struck by at least two vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said. 

Video from SkyFOX taken around 6:30 a.m. showed traffic was backed up for miles. 

The crash initially closed all lanes of the northbound freeway at Exposition and a SigAlert was issued for hours. Two lanes reopened before the SigAlert was canceled by 7:30 a.m. 

The Source: City News Service contributed to this report. This story also used information provided by the California Highway Patrol.

